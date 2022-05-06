Trump-inspired school presentation ignites outrage in Iowa
Donald Trump addresses supporters at the Peabody Opera House in Downtown Saint Louis in 2016. (Gino Santa Maria / Shutterstock.com)

The Waukee School district in Iowa says that it is investigating a racist presentation that a student delivered during a class at Timberline School, according to news outlet KCCI.

"Today we had an incident in one of our classes during a presentation that was very concerning,” said Timberline Principal Adam Shockey in a statement. “There were images and language that were inappropriate for school. To be clear, Timberline and Waukee Community School District will not tolerate hate speech or threatening messages in our buildings or classrooms."

The presentation was titled: “Illegal immigrants: Get lost!!” It included a number of memes featuring former President Donald Trump and appears to have concluded with a slide stating "In the end mexicans are bad [sic]."

Pictures of the presentation have been shared by outraged parents on Facebook.

“What in the hell?!” one Facebook user said in response to the images.

“Imagine how a latino/latina kid felt in the room... How are teachers supposed to make schools a better place and have crap like this slide?” another person wrote.

Students told KCCI that the presentation occurred during a history class. But it is unclear whether the teacher had seen the presentation before it happened.

