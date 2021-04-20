Women for Trump official: They'll riot anyway because they don't want to miss 'free ticket for a shopping spree'

On Tuesday, the jury in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin handed down multiple convictions of murder and manslaughter for the death of George Floyd — sparking relief all across the country, and triggering joyous celebrations in place of the protests that some officials feared would take place.

But according to Amy Kremer, the co-founder of Women for Trump and the director of the far-right Women for America First, the verdict will not change things, and residents of Minneapolis are still "going to riot regardless" — because they have a "free ticket for a shopping spree."

Kremer's comments triggered immediate outrage, with many commenters noting that she clearly meant to imply that Black residents of the city are violent thieves looking for an excuse to steal and loot — and others noting that she had no such words for the people motivated by her "Stop the Steal" rhetoric to violently invade the U.S. Capitol.



















