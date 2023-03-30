‘Radical left monsters’: Trump dials up rhetoric in Truth Social post after official statement
Shortly after issuing an official statement in response to his historic indictment, former President Donald Trump dialed up his rhetoric in a fiery social media post.

Trump in his first Truth Social post since being indicted blamed his legal woes on his political opponents.

“These Thugs and Radical Left Monsters have just INDICATED (sic) the 45th President of the United States of America, and the leading Republican Candidate, by far, for the 2024 Nomination for President,” Trump’s post said.

The former president then went all-caps, in a dark assessment of what his indictment means for America.

“THIS IS AN ATTACK ON OUR COUNTRY THE LIKES OF WHICH HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE. IT IS LIKEWISE A CONTINUING ATTACK ON OUR ONCE FREE AND FAIR ELECTIONS. THE USA IS NOW A THIRD WORLD NATION, A NATION IN SERIOUS DECLINE. SO SAD!” Trump said.

