New York radio host fired for comparing Black women’s skin to toast
On Thursday, WGRZ News reported that Rob Lederman, a Buffalo, New York-based morning DJ for 97 Rock, has been terminated for racist comments made on air the day before.

According to the report, "The hosts of the show discussed the skin color of Serena Williams, Halle Berry, and Gayle King in relation to the darkness of toast one of the hosts prefers."

The comments went swiftly viral on social media, triggering outrage.

In addition to Lederman's firing, his co-hosts have been suspended.

"Rich Gaenzler was fired by Pegula Sports, which said the comments made on the show were 'unacceptable, inappropriate, and there is no place for them in our community. The Sabres and Bandits, therefore, have made the decision to terminate him from his duties as our in-arena host,'" continued the report. "Gaenzler was also fired from his position as the public address announcer during football games for the University at Buffalo, which issued a statement Wednesday night."

Speaking to 2 On Your Side, Lederman said, "I wish you knew me. And I wish that you were not judging me by any ignorant comments that I made in an attempt to be funny. That failed miserably."