Hospitalized right-wing radio host in ‘very serious condition’ regrets not being ‘vehemently pro-vaccine’: Family

The family of right-wing radio host Phil Valentine reports he as been hospitalized from the novel coronavirus and is in "very serious condition," WKRN-TV reports.

He is being treated for "Covid pneumonia" in the critical care unit of a Nashville hospital, his family explained.

On July 11th, Valentine revealed he had tested positive.

"Yes, the rumors are true. I have COVID. Unfortunately for the haters out there, it looks like I'm going to make it. Interesting experience," he wrote on Facebook as if it were over. "I'll have to fill you in when I come back on the air. I'm hoping that will be tomorrow, but I may take a day off just as a precaution."

The network noted Valentine had "been critical of the vaccine, voicing his concerns over safety."

His family now says he regrets his misinformation.

"Phil would like for his listeners to know that while he has never been an 'anti-vaxer' he regrets not being more vehemently 'Pro-Vaccine' and looks forward to being able to more vigorously advocate that position as soon as he is back on the air, which we all hope will be soon," his family wrote.

"Please continue to pray for his recovery and PLEASE GO GET VACCINATED!" his family added.

Days after announcing he had contracted coronavirus, he was still skeptical of the safety of vaccines.





In April, he complained about government vaccination efforts and downplayed the risk of dying from COVID.





In December, Valentine claimed the he personally was of very little risk of dying from coronavirus.