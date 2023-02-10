Road-raging motorist accidentally shoots himself after threatening lumber drivers
A road rage incident in Georgia ended with the driver who started the incident shooting himself in his hand.

The incident occurred Thursday morning in Paulding County after a lumber truck completing its delivering started a vehicle backup and a line of traffic. To expedite the traffic, two of the men working on the truck wearing reflective vests took the initiative to redirect traffic while the delivery was being completed.

This action was not enough for the suspect who policed described as impatient and annoyed about the delay. The suspect then left his vehicle and pointed a gun at the two men while offering a variety of verbal threats.

After he was done with his threats the suspect attempted to re-holster his pistol at the same time he was entering back into his vehicle. During this time he accidentally shot himself in the hand. The suspect reportedly asked the witnesses in the vicinity to call 911 but nobody complied.

The suspect was then found close by at a fire station trying to get medical attention.

Detectives will wait to press any possible charges until after the suspect is released from the hospital.

