House Republican tests positive for COVID-19 after suing Nancy Pelosi over mask mandate

One of the three congressional Republicans suing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over fines for mask mandate violations now has COVID, ABC News reports.

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) who says he is fully vaccinated, tweeted that he started feeling sick on Thursday before testing positive for the virus. He will be in quarantine for 10 days.

As ABC News points out, Norman is part of a federal lawsuit against Pelosi over a mandate demands lawmakers wear masks while on the House floor.

Norman, Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor and Kentucky GOP Rep. Thomas Massie are saying their $500 fines for going maskless during a May vote are unconstitutional and should be rescinded.

"The masking requirement was an attempt to prescribe what shall be orthodox in politics, medicine, and science, despite a deep divide over these issues of opinion," lawyers for the members wrote. "It has been used to force Plaintiffs and other members of the minority party to be instruments for fostering public adherence to this ideological point of view that Plaintiffs find unacceptable," they added.

