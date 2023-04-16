Community marches for teen shot in the head after ringing the wrong doorbell — and the shooter isn't arrested

“We are here because an injustice has happened," voices rang out as a march began in Kansas City for Ralph Yarl, quoted KMBC's Peyton Headlee on Twitter.

The Kansas Defender reported that a 16-year-old was shot in the head by a white man, and as he lay bleeding, the man shot him in the head again. Yarl ended up at the door accidently when he was asked to go pick up his sibling at a friend's house. The house where he was supposed to go was on NE 115th Terrace. Yarl went to NE 115th Street instead.

“This was not an ‘error’; this was a hate crime. You don’t shoot a child in the head because he rang your doorbell. The fact that the police said it was an ‘error’ is why America is the way it is,” Dr. Faith Spoonmore, Yarl's aunt, told the Defender.



The Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence cites Missouri's "stand your ground" laws that "remove the duty to retreat before using deadly force in defense of self or others in any place a person has a right to be."

Where the man might be in trouble is that there was no threat when he shot the boy a second time.

The Defender said that the man was taken to the police headquarters briefly to give a statement and was then released without charging him.

“This man intended to kill an innocent child simply because he rang the doorbell of the wrong house," said Dr. Spoonmore. "He looked him in the face and shot him… and the individual is free to go about his day as if he did a great deed. While my nephew Ralph Yarl is a great kid, an intelligent kid, a black boy is left with so many broken pieces.”

The family is asking for help with the legal battle they're about to take on at GoFundMe.

The crowd amassed outside the shooter's home.

