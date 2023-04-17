Shooter of teen Ralph Yarl charged — but not with attempted murder
Photo: GoFundMe

An 85-year-old man has been charged over the shooting of Black teen Ralph Yarl.

Yarl was shot in the head on April 13. His family says he went to pick up his twin siblings when he knocked on the wrong door. The man on the other side of the door, Andrew Lester, allegedly opened fire through the glass, sending the 16-year-old falling to the ground and bleeding. The man then walked out of the broken door and allegedly shot the teen again.

According to the report from KMBZ radio, Lester wasn't charged with attempted murder but first-degree assault and "armed criminal action."

When asked about attempted murder charges, Clay County prosecutor Zachary Thompson told reporters that "the defendant is charged with an A felony, it is the highest level of offense in the state of Missouri, [which] carries with it a range of punishment of 10 to 30 years or life in prison. Other charges may not carry that same level of punishment."

The case has drawn nationwide attention and prompted outcry on Kansas City's streets and online from celebrities and activists.

The community came together in North Kansas City, Missouri, to protest the perceived lack of action by police and walked to Lester's home where they chanted outside.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said at a Sunday night press conference that the homeowner had been released after 24 hours in custody, and that a statement from the victim would be needed before pursuing any charges.

"The information that we have now, it does not say that it's racially motivated, that's still an active investigation," Graves said at the time.

"But as a chief of police, I do recognize the racial components of this case. I do recognize and understand the community's concern."

The family has been asking for donations to help fund their legal fees, but in a few days raised $1.8 million.


With additional reporting by AFP

