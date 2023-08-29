This GOP 2024 candidate once sang praises of Soros family fellowship: report

Bulwark writer Joe Perticone revealed in his newsletter Tuesday that Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy once praised Paul Soros for his scholarship program for immigrant law students.

George Soros has become a huge target for anti-Semitists and Republicans for his ongoing funding of progressive causes.

It was reported by Newsweek last week that according to Ramaswamy's Wikipedia editing history, there were lines removed that detailed his receipt of a Paul & Daisy Soros Fellowship for New Americans in 2011. However, the fellowship is listed on the Paul and Daisy Soros Fellowship for New Americans website. It was then put back into the biography entry.

Paul Soros was an older brother of billionaire/philanthropist George Soros, but he passed away in 2013.

But it turns out Ramaswamy did more than take money from Soros funds, he put his name behind a blast email sent from his law school gushing about the benefits of the program.

"This is a great opportunity and may be of interest to current 1L students next fall," the Ramaswamy email began.

"This email is the kind of thing an opposition researcher would salivate over so they could discreetly pass it along to a writer at conservative content farm, where it would become fodder for a story with a salacious headline about Ramaswamy’s 'connections' to George Soros," wrote Perticone, teasing about the next steps of the information.

"Tactically passing off opposition research to sympathetic media outlets is a standard practice of political campaign operations, corporations, and anyone else in Washington with a vested interest in making someone look bad," he continued.

Since his interjecting performance in the first Republican debate last week, Ramaswamy's polls have increased. However, a Politico report from the week prior revealed that he was already seeing an increase in support.

According to a new poll from The Washington Post, FiveThirtyEight and Ipsos, Ron DeSantis won the debate, but Ramaswamy's was within the margin of error, at two points behind.

"One of his biggest unfavorable increases came among women; while his favorable rating rose by 10 percent among them, his unfavorable rating rose by 25 points," wrote The Post.

Perhaps the best outcome came from Donald Trump, who didn't attend the debate but clipped a piece of Ramaswamy's comments praising him. It likely increased his profile and name recognition among Trump voters, while also earning praise from their political leader.

