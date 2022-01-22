Rand Paul claims the COVID vaccine increases heart health risks -- but fails to mention that the virus could do more harm

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) is criticizing the COVID-19 vaccine while failing to mention key details that change the scope of his assessment. On Friday, January 22, the Kentucky senator appeared on Fox News with Laura Ingraham where he referenced the findings of a study that suggests the vaccine increases the risk of myocarditis – heart muscle inflammation – in adolescent males.

However, what the lawmaker failed to also mention is that adverse effects could be far worse if an individual contracts the virus. This part of the discussion began when Ingraham mentioned a proposal in the state of California that would grant children 12 and older the right to get vaccinated for COVID-19 without parental consent.

“Senator, we know they’ve wanted to put a wedge between children and their parents for a long time on a lot of issues, but this kind of takes the cake,” Ingraham said.



Paul chimed in with a response that appears to have taken Ingraham's remarks out of context. “I believe it’s medical malpractice to force vaccines on children, particularly adolescent males,” said Paul.

“We now have the scientific evidence that shows the risk of myocarditis for young males is greater for the vaccine than it is for the disease,” he continued. “We also know the death rate is closer to one in a million. We also know that the more you get to the vaccine, the higher your risk of myocarditis. So, 90% of the myocarditis came with the second vaccine. What do you think happens when you give them a third vaccine?”

Despite Paul's claims, studies have also indicated that the virus, itself, poses a much greater risk for myocarditis.

Per SciTechDaily:

"According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the risk of myocarditis after infection with COVID-19 is much higher, at 146 cases per 100,000. The risk is higher for males, older adults (ages 50+), and children under 16 years old. Soccer player Alphonso Davies, 21, of Canada’s national men’s team, was sidelined by heart inflammation after having COVID-19."

In regard to post-vaccine myocarditis, an Israel-based study determined that "the risk of post-vaccine myocarditis is 2.13 cases per 100,000 vaccinated, which is within the range usually seen in the general population." It also indicated that the study "is consistent with others in the United States and Israel which put the overall incidence of post-vaccine myocarditis between 0.3 and five cases per 100,000 people."