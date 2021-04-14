Rand Paul complains that courts didn't give Trump's election fraud conspiracies a chance
Speaking at an event hosted by the Heritage Foundation, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said that courts never fully analyzed former President Donald Trump's claims of mass voter fraud, the Washington Examiner reports.

According to Paul, the merits of Trump's claims were not fully heard.

"The one thing I think is untrue is that the courts fully heard this. Courts have been hesitant to get involved in elections," Paul said.

"The Kentucky Republican said judges need to decide whether officials — like a secretary of state — can make changes to election law without permission from the state legislatures," writes the Examiner's Alex Swoyer. "During the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of state officials made changes to election laws ahead of the November election, such as extending the deadline for mail-in ballots."

Paul went on to say that states should pass election laws that declare a secretary of state can't mail out ballots or make unilateral changes outside of the law.