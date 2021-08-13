New details make suspicious stock purchase made by Rand Paul's wife look even shadier

For the first time in at least ten years, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and his wife purchased stock in the maker of Remdisivir, early on in the COVID-19 crisis.

According to a CNBC report Thursday, the stock purchases made by Paul's wife happened the day after clinical trials began for the drug company's COVID treatment. The records revealed earlier this week showed that the couple then failed to disclose the purchase for 16 months after it was made, even though lawmakers are supposed to disclose such purchases within 45 days.

The concern is that as part of his role on the Senate Health Committee, Paul had inside information about the drugs being used to help the COVID-19 crisis and that was the reason for the purchase.

"The purchase of up to $15,000 worth of Gilead shares was made three weeks before the World Health Organization declared Covid a pandemic. On Feb. 26, 2020, the day Kelley Paul bought the shares, there were only 14 confirmed cases of Covid nationwide," said CNBC.

What makes the purchase even more suspicious, however, is that it is completely different from other stock purchases made by the Pauls.

"Since 2012, Paul has disclosed 187 transactions involving mutual funds, EIFs, trusts and government bonds in his annual reports. But only one transaction in an individual stock: Gilead," the report explained. "Paul's office claimed he filled out a disclosure form about the Gilead purchase on time in 2020, but through an oversight it was not transmitted to the Senate records office."

Read the full report at CNBC.com.