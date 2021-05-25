Rand Paul receives death threat and package of white powder: 'I’ll finish what your neighbor started'

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) received a death threat, Fox News is reporting.

"The FBI is investigating a suspicious package filled with white powder and bearing a threat of violence that arrived at Republican Sen. Rand Paul's home in Kentucky today," Fox reported. "On the outside of the envelope was a picture of a bruised and bandaged Paul with a gun to his head and a threat printed beneath it: 'I'll finish what your neighbor started you motherf*cker.'"

In 2017, Paul had multiple ribs broken in a dispute with his neighbor.

Paul released a statement on the death threat and criticized singer Richard Marx.

"I take these threats immensely seriously," Paul wrote. "I have been targeted multiple times now, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to advocated for violence against me and my family. This must stop. Just this weekend Richard Marx called for violence against me and now we receive this despicable powder filled letter."

Marx did not call for violence against Paul, but said he would like to buy Paul's neighbor drinks and give him a hug.