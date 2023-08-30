Rare blue supermoon to take place on Thursday, August 31 says Royal Observatory in Greenwich
Blue Moon

Sky gazers are watching weather forecasts closely in the hope of being able to see a rare blue supermoon for the first time in more than a decade. A blue supermoon is the unusual combination of a supermoon - which appears bigger and brighter in the sky thanks to its close proximity to Earth - and a blue moon, the name given to the second full moon to take place in one calendar month. A blue moon, which has nothing to do with the colour the moon will actually appear despite the name, happens around every two to three years, while there are around three supermoons every year. However it is rare ...

Science