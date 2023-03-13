Raskin accuses GOP Oversight chairman of coordinating with Trump's lawyers 'to bury evidence'

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) is calling out Republican House Oversight chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) for abandoning the effort to obtain former President Donald Trump's financial documents, and instead focusing in the finances of Hunter Biden, NBC News reported.

In a letter, Raskin accused Comer of coordinating with Trump's lawyers to block the House Oversight Committee from obtaining the records.

"You appear to have engaged in these efforts to prevent the production of evidence of former President Trump’s misconduct during his time in office while simultaneously issuing an invasive and overbroad subpoena to private individuals as part of an investigation targeting the business dealings of family members of President Biden who have never held public office," Raskin said.

"In the face of mounting evidence that foreign governments sought to influence the Trump Administration by playing to President Trump’s financial interests, you and President Trump’s representatives appear to have acted in coordination to bury evidence of such misconduct," said Raskin.

As NBC News points out, Comer denied Raskin's allegation.

"There has been no coordination or discussion with anyone from the Committee’s majority with anyone about the Mazars documents," a GOP spokesperson for the Oversight Committee replied. "So what is the point of the letter? To try to get ahead of the information the Oversight Committee is receiving in its investigation of the Biden family’s influence peddling."

The spokesperson went on to say that "there are several quite notable developments that have both solidified the committee’s understanding of several areas of concern and opened new avenues of investigation about the Biden family’s business schemes."