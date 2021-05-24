Right-wingers rage against Trump's favorite pollster after it shows Biden's approval hitting an all time high

"You know when I was in law enforcement, Mr. President, we investigated crimes in search for the people, we didn't investigate people and go hunt for the crimes," Bongino said. "Any comment on what this disaster up in New York pretending to be attorney general is up to now?"

Trump was more than happy to fulminate.

"Well, it's a continuation of the biggest, greatest witch hunt in the history of our country, and they didn't get me in Washington," Trump said. "They tried Mueller, they Russia, Russia, Russia, Ukraine, Ukraine impeachment one, impeachment two and they sent the papers back down to New York, 'hey, do the best you can.' It's honestly, it's a disgrace, and they hurt so many people and it's very costly and they hurt people so badly, and it's pure politics."

"We have Democrat prosecutors, radical liberal Democrat prosecutors and they'll do anything they can," Trump added. "You saw the polls. In fact, I noticed your notes here, we talked about topics about, you know, polls that just came out that we beat [vice president] Kamala [Harris] by a lot. They're very good polls."

He then complained that Republicans were too weak, and he called for special John Durham, who was appointed by Trump attorney general William Barr, to release his report on alleged abuses by Obama-era intelligence officials during the Russia investigation.

"They play a much tougher game than the Republicans," Trump said. "Republicans don't play that way. They play as simply a game they play, and, frankly, a lot of people are not happy about it. Like, I'll give you an example -- where is Durham? Where is Durham? Where is his report? Why didn't that come out months and months ago? Where's Durham? There's 38 people that should be talked about, and they don't play the same game. It's a terrible thing. So we have the witch-hunt continues. It continues and probably always will, and it's disgraceful. I think it should be illegal. It's prosecutorial misconduct. That's what it is, and it's a shame."







