Right-wingers rage against Trump's favorite pollster after it shows Biden's approval hitting an all time high

Former President Donald Trump's favorite pollster triggered rage among some of his followers after it claimed that President Joe Biden's approval rating is at an all-time high.
Rasmussen Reports, which Trump regularly promoted throughout his one term in office because it gave him consistently stronger approval ratings compared to other pollsters, informed its readers that Biden is "on track for his highest 3-day average daily presidential job approval % of his new presidency."
In sum, Rasmussen's latest poll showed Biden with an approval rating of 54 percent and a disapproval rating of 43 percent, which is roughly in line with current polling averages as aggregated by FiveThirtyEight.
While 54 percent isn't very high by historical standards for a president at this point in his first term, it is still significantly higher than the 39 percent approval Trump had at this point in his first term.
Trump fans were not shy about letting Rasmussen know their displeasure, however -- check out some reactions below.
@Rasmussen_Poll Has anyone tested the water supply for crack?— Dr. Chaz Wallace (@Dr. Chaz Wallace)1621859831.0
@Rasmussen_Poll How? Lol 😆— 홋°𝙈𝘼𝙏𝙏𝙃𝙀𝙒 𝙃𝙒𝘼𝙍𝘼𝙉𝙂🌸🥋 (@홋°𝙈𝘼𝙏𝙏𝙃𝙀𝙒 𝙃𝙒𝘼𝙍𝘼𝙉𝙂🌸🥋)1621859305.0
@Rasmussen_Poll Fake polls— @joecard (@@joecard)1621862548.0
@Rasmussen_Poll Absolutely no one believes this. Gas is absurdly high, commodity prices through the roof, and peopl… https://t.co/X079znFPjQ— jamesclarkcalloway (@jamesclarkcalloway)1621859311.0
@Rasmussen_Poll Hahahahahahaha. Good one! You think that by making this kind of announcement multiple times, people… https://t.co/hKZAjeo1UN— DBK (@DBK)1621861960.0
@Rasmussen_Poll I’m about to unfollow this disinformation— Real K.D.C.🇺🇸 🇨🇦🇨🇭🇬🇧 (@Real K.D.C.🇺🇸 🇨🇦🇨🇭🇬🇧)1621865905.0
@Rasmussen_Poll Look at you, sprinkling a turd with glitter..... @Rasmussen_Poll be like "Look how he sparkles!"— DrFauciliedpeopledied (@DrFauciliedpeopledied)1621864636.0
@Rasmussen_Poll So Americans enjoy illegal aliens, higher gas prices, inflation, losing energy independence, allowi… https://t.co/322uY7mYkz— Doc JH, “I’m your huckle bearer” (@Doc JH, “I’m your huckle bearer”)1621859829.0