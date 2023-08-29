Praising ‘servant’ DeSantis, Fox News host says he’s ‘suspended’ his campaign to return to Florida amid crises

After taking many trips outside of Florida before and after announcing his presidential run, Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is returning to the Sunshine State to deal with multiple crises, leading one Fox News host to praise him as a "servant and "steward of the people" for "suspending" his campaign.

The DeSantis campaign announced on Sunday the governor of Florida was canceling his appearance at several campaign events after a racist mass shooting hate crime by a white man who had a swastika on his AR-15 shot and killed three Black people in Jacksonville. Florida is also facing a potentially devastating hurricane.

"DeSantis’ campaign schedule had called for him to be in South Carolina Monday for a morning town hall in Kershaw and a barbecue with Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-S.C., in Anderson," ABC News reports. "But Sunday night, his campaign spokesman Bryan Griffin announced the governor was canceling his South Carolina travel. His wife, Casey DeSantis, is still expected to appear at the barbecue but the town hall in Kershaw was canceled."

“In light of the approaching hurricane, the Governor will be staying in Florida on Monday to assist with preparations,” Griffin said.

On Fox News' "Outnumbered" Monday, co-host and attorney Emily Compagno declared that DeSantis had "suspended" his campaign, and used the governor's return to Florida to attack President Joe Biden.

Compagno praised DeSantis for "addressing his constituents about the impending storm and saying so clearly, so down to earth, you don't need to leave the state, the state, we've got you here, you just need to get to higher ground, and this is what you need."

"He suspended his campaign to engage and connect with local and state constituents because he at his heart is a servant, because he understands he's a steward of the people and it's such a stark contrast with so many others, including our current commander in chief who at all times I feel is reading a script or doing what he's told to do. And the actual connection is non-existent," she claimed.

As Compagno made her remarks the video on the other side of the Fox News screen showed the Florida governor being booed and told, "You're not welcome here. These deaths are on your hands," when he attended a vigil for the three slaughtered Black Floridians.

The chyron read: "DeSantis Speaks in Jacksonville Despite Hecklers."

Another co-host followed up by asking, "Did you see what they did over the weekend, President Biden, yeah, that, you know, against racism and violence, and yeah, now we're talking about gun violence – Kamala Harris, big email comes out from Kamala Harris."

The chyron then changed to read: "Florida Councilwoman Applauds DeSantis for Showing Up."

"I wanted to mention that," co-host Tammy Bruce added, "because you saw there were responses, one is empathetic, which is that, I, you know, we understand your pain, right? We feel this, we are in the same community. This is about human beings, whether no matter where you are, if it's local, federal or whatever each person matters. And yet the Biden response is always on a political point. It's about needing the victimhood, wanting to push the divisions. What can they get from this? Is that what you're seeing here?"

