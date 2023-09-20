Guilty: Ray Epps pleads to Capitol riot charge a day after arrest

Ray Epps, the Trump supporter who was seen on video telling a crowd of people on Jan. 6, 2021, to walk down to the Capitol, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct with the intent to disrupt a government proceeding Wednesday, a day after he was arrested, the Associated Press reported.

Epps was the target of a right-wing conspiracy theory that claimed he was an undercover federal agent looking to entrap Trump supporters on that day. He's suing Fox News, claiming host Tucker Carlson repeatedly defamed him by supporting the theory.

Read the full report over at the Associated Press.