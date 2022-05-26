'Goodfellas' star Ray Liotta dies at 67
Shutterstock

Ray Liotta, one of the greatest actors of his generation who starred in groundbreaking films such as Goodfellas, has died, Deadline reports.

Sources tell Deadline that Liotta he "died in his sleep" in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting the film Dangerous Waters.

Liotta was 67 years old. He leaves behind a daughter, Karsen, and was engaged to be married to Jacy Nittolo.

"Liotta was on a big resurgence. Recent turns included The Many Saints of Newark, Marriage Story and No Sudden Move," Deadline writes. "He finished the Elizabeth Banks-directed Cocaine Bear and was due to star in the Working Title film The Substance opposite Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley."

