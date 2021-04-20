'It shouldn't have taken a video and national reckoning': Americans react to Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict

The verdict was finally handed down in the trial of Derek Chauvin after the slaying of George Floyd under his knee. The trial was unique in that most police-involved homicides involve officers claiming they were threatened. Chauvin couldn't use that because Floyd was handcuffed, on the ground, and under several other officers holding him down.

What typically takes a long time is that there are a few opponents that battle it out with other members of the jury. In this case, it took a little over a day, 11 hours, to reach a verdict, which seems quicker than most.

Chauvin was charged with second-degree unintentional murder, carrying with it up to 40 years in prison, third-degree murder, which carries a penalty of up to 25 years in prison, and second-degree manslaughter which has a sentence of up to 10 years in prison. He was found guilty on all charges

Folks were quick to respond to the shocking news. You can see their comments below:











































































































