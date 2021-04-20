'It shouldn't have taken a video and national reckoning': Americans react to Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict

The verdict was finally handed down in the trial of Derek Chauvin after the slaying of George Floyd under his knee. The trial was unique in that most police-involved homicides involve officers claiming they were threatened. Chauvin couldn't use that because Floyd was handcuffed, on the ground, and under several other officers holding him down.
What typically takes a long time is that there are a few opponents that battle it out with other members of the jury. In this case, it took a little over a day, 11 hours, to reach a verdict, which seems quicker than most.
Chauvin was charged with second-degree unintentional murder, carrying with it up to 40 years in prison, third-degree murder, which carries a penalty of up to 25 years in prison, and second-degree manslaughter which has a sentence of up to 10 years in prison. He was found guilty on all charges
Folks were quick to respond to the shocking news. You can see their comments below:
.@repcleaver leading CBC members in prayer after the Derek Chauvin verdict was announced. https://t.co/oJYdf00BOD— Ben Siegel (@Ben Siegel)1618954338.0
#Verdict reached. I spoke w #GeorgeFloyd’s brother Philonise. He hadn’t heard a verdict was reached in… https://t.co/GFjGiOFk5V— Sara Sidner (@Sara Sidner)1618948785.0
If Chauvin is found guilty will law enforcement get the message? I hope so but I'm also very doubtful.— Wajahat "Fasting" Ali (@Wajahat "Fasting" Ali)1618950574.0
With a guilty verdict, this jury will deliver the kind of “send a message” wake-up call for policing that America needs.— Katie S. Phang (@Katie S. Phang)1618950454.0
Our hope is that this verdict will be a small step towards accountability. But that’s just about accountability, no… https://t.co/szZ3vp6xb9— Cori Bush (@Cori Bush)1618950562.0
Even if he’s guilty, there’s nothing to celebrate.— Kazeem Famuyide 🍎 (@Kazeem Famuyide 🍎)1618950474.0
#Verdict, Most people think it's over after this but it's not. Qualified Immunity needs to go for cops who commit c… https://t.co/NL8W86E0FG— Keith Grant (@Keith Grant)1618948645.0
#Verdict: I feel like throwing up. It's what happens when you watch a man get murdered on camera by a cop and you s… https://t.co/O37OxS5NGj— Dennis Perkins (@Dennis Perkins)1618948010.0
Remember them all . . . George Floyd Daunte Wright Adam Toledo Elijah McClain Ahmoud Arbery Rayshard Brooks… https://t.co/8MfngOcKcD— Steve Rustad (@Steve Rustad)1618949449.0
Praying for all my friends and the great people in Minneapolis #verdict— Cris Carter (@Cris Carter)1618949923.0
No matter what happened with the #verdict I want all of y’all to stay safe and take care of yourselves ok?— I wish it were 2014 (@I wish it were 2014)1618949113.0
To my beautiful black friends. Whatever the #verdict I stand with you today, tomorrow and always #GeorgeFloyd— Queen A (@Queen A)1618949594.0
My heart is pounding so hard. Please Lord, let this be the day we take a step in the right direction. #verdict #chauvintrial— Erika (@Erika)1618949304.0
The fact that we are waiting for a verdict to be given about the George Floyd murder ,while we all WATCHED it happe… https://t.co/15PTwytBlp— Fely Adrienne🕊 (@Fely Adrienne🕊)1618950548.0
GUILTY ON ALL THREE CHARGES!!! https://t.co/Xdfs2j6tou— Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@Jon Cooper 🇺🇸)1618952974.0
Derek Chauvin may be guilty of all charges in the death of George Floyd, but it goes without saying: It shouldn't… https://t.co/ewO7QwU8JX— Jenna Amatulli (@Jenna Amatulli)1618952976.0
Chauvin’s face while guilty verdicts were read. https://t.co/aGId5mMs24 https://t.co/Mxh6qKPLZR— Katy Tur (@Katy Tur)1618952976.0
Jeanine Pirro on Fox News: "Make no mistake, the facts are solid on this verdict. This verdict will be upheld on appeal."— Michael M. Grynbaum (@Michael M. Grynbaum)1618953213.0
NYT: Derek Chauvin faces up to 40 years in prison when he is sentenced in the coming weeks but is likely to receive… https://t.co/cSMjMQI9Px— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche Alcindor)1618953054.0
Rest in power, Mr. Floyd— Ron Fournier (@Ron Fournier)1618953250.0
There is loud honking and cheers on the street outside the govt center— Holly Bailey (@Holly Bailey)1618953227.0
Let's also mourn -- again -- for the brutal and senseless loss of #GeorgeFloyd.— howardfineman (@howardfineman)1618953206.0
Years or pain. Years of suffering. Years of hard work. Years of organizing. Just to have this small moment of just… https://t.co/FzE707jL3i— Pete Haviland-Eduah (@Pete Haviland-Eduah)1618953150.0