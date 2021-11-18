Ready for air taxis? Aerospace engineers and entrepreneurs aim to change how we see the sky

This NASA illustration shows a possible future air taxi hovering over a municipal vertiport. - Lillian Gipson and Kyle Jenkins/NASA/TNS/TNS
The next time you are outside, look up. You might see houses, buildings, a few trees. Higher you may see some clouds, a commercial airplane, a military airplane. Maybe there’s a helicopter. In other words, not much. That’s changing. Aerospace engineers and entrepreneurs across the world are in a race to fundamentally change how we see the sky. They are working on new air vehicles — in an industry called advanced air mobility — that will be used to drop packages on your doorstep, transport people and cargo over shorter distances and could even give people the ability to call air-taxis. “It’s no...