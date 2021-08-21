Andrew Sullivan appears on HBO's 'Real Time' for the 27th time — to complain about cancel culture

Blogger Andrew Sullivan appeared on "Real Time" on HBO for his 27th time on Friday.



Host Bill Maher noted it was the most appearances by any guest, saying, "You have the crown."

After the two discussed smoking marijuana, Maher explained why Sullivan is invited on his show so frequently.

"What this country lacks so much is common sense and perspective and being lucid," Maher explained.

The conversation quickly turned to cancel culture, a topic on which Maher has been fixated.

"This place you're at now, Substack, right? You were at New York magazine, but you kind of quit them. Because newsrooms right now have become a place where — it used to be you'd get fired by the editor or the owner, now you're fired because the woke in the newsroom, right? You have to conform to the one true opinion or they don't even want you in the building," Maher said.

"It's a complicated thing because, actually, I was fired, I was given four-days notice," Sullivan corrected.

Sullivan said he wasn't fired for anything he had written, but because he "wasn't going to completely go along with their woke agenda."

"Free speech means nothing," Sullivan claimed.

Watch: