'Real Time' guest says school board meetings got crazy because of the big money funding privatization

An expert on the far-right explained the big money behind the chaotic scenes at school board meetings across America.
The host interviewed Nancy MacLean, a distinguished professor of history and public policy at Duke University. MacLean is the author of the book Democracy in Chains: The Deep History of the Radical Right's Stealth Plan for America.
After David Leonhardt of The New York Times discussed how calling people pedophiles makes public policy more difficult, MacLean offered her analysis.
"I'd like to add a little larger context here too, which is that — yes, there are these individual issues to be discussed and worked out, we could do in nice, sane school boards, as some things used to be," she said.
"But as someone who studies — a historian who studies — the radical right, I have a lot of trouble taking the discussion of what's been going on and the attacks on school boards over the last year out of the context of the radical, donor-funded right that has been funding these parents groups, that's been driving the attacks on school boards, that sees in parents' anxiety after covid and in the current moment as something they can leverage to get turnout in the 2022 midterms and also to privatize schools," she says.
"And Laura Ingraham has said it on Fox News, why you send your kids to public schools, that's where they're groomed for these things," she said. "It all sort of comes together and if you start to follow the money, you start to see a much larger agenda that isn't just about parents being concerned about their kids and their kids' classes."
'Real Time' guest @NancyMacLean5 explains how school board meetings got crazy because of the big money to privatize schools.pic.twitter.com/IBSWj1YswN
On Friday, The New York Timesreported that a Canadian steel industry billionaire has been fined $975,000 from the Federal Election Commission for illegally steering money into a pro-Trump super PAC — one of the largest fines ever levied by the agency.
"The $975,000 fine will be paid by entities controlled by Barry Zekelman, a steel industry executive from Ontario who had lobbied the Trump administration to use its power to tighten import restrictions on Mr. Zekelman’s competitors from around the world," reported Eric Lipton. "The action came as the election commission continues a multiyear crackdown on foreign influence in American politics."
According to the report, Zekelman received access to the administration as he was making these donations to the ostensibly independent pro-Trump committee.
"Mr. Zekelman’s donations in 2018 to the America First Action super PAC helped him secure an invitation to a private dinner with President Donald J. Trump at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, where Mr. Zekelman personally pushed Mr. Trump about the steel tariffs and other matters," said the report. "The $1.75 million in donations came from a Pennsylvania-based subsidiary of Mr. Zekelman’s company named Wheatland Tube. But The New York Times first reported in 2019 that Mr. Zekelman played a role in directing one of his executives who is a U.S. citizen to send in the contributions — some of the largest made by any donor to the super PAC — even though federal law prohibits foreigners from participating in decision making related to campaign donations, as well as from directly writing campaign checks."
Previous reports indicated that firms tied to Zekelman were rewarded lucratively by the Trump administration — with one of his Chicago subsidiaries providing the giant steel bollards used to construct the former president's border wall project in Arizona.
This is not the first Trump super PAC to land in trouble over foreign money. Last year, Great America PAC, another Trump group, paid a $25,000 fine after its strategist attempted to take in what he thought was $2 million from a Chinese national, which would have been illegal. In fact, it was a sting set up by journalists from The Telegraph.
Sharks used to figure prominently in my nightmares: coming after me in the ocean, rivers, swimming pools. But after spending some time with these elusive creatures in 2015, a more compelling question started to keep me up at night — do the very creatures that invade my dreams engage in sleep themselves?
Sharks are a unique group of vertebrates, however, as many species swim continuously to passively push oxygen-rich seawater over their gills — these are known as ram ventilators. Other species manually pump seawater over their gills while remaining motionless (buccal pumpers).
A study we conducted in 2020 found the presence of daily activity patterns in all the species investigated, buccal pumpers and ram ventilators alike. Importantly, these patterns were found to be internally regulated (circadian in nature) in buccal pumping species. This was a major discovery and a great step in the right direction, but were periods of inactivity indicative of sleep?
Some sharks need to constantly swim to passively push oxygen-rich seawater over their gills.
Our 2021 study found that buccal pumping sharks were less responsive to mild electrical pulses following five minutes of inactivity. This became the criteria for our working definition of sleep in these animals.
These somewhat conflicting results highlight an important point: behaviour can be deceptive and misleading. Animals can appear to be asleep while being awake and vice versa. Sadly, behaviour alone is often not enough to reliably identify sleep in animals.
The physiology of shark sleep
To conclusively verify our working definition of sleep in buccal pumping sharks (more than five minutes of inactivity is sleep), my team set out to find physiological evidence of sleep that aligned with what we had seen behaviourally.
To do this, we recorded changes in metabolic rates in New Zealand’s draughtsboard shark via recordings of oxygen consumption over a 24-hour period. A drop in metabolic rate during sleep has been reported in many animals and is considered a reliable physiological indicator of sleep.
Research shows that some shark species who actively pump water through their gills show behaviours associated with sleep.
We also recorded subtle behaviours associated with sleep in other animals, such as eye state (open/closed) and body posture (upright/flat). We found there to be no significant difference in metabolic rates between swimming sharks and sharks engaging in periods of inactivity that lasted less than five minutes.
When sharks were inactive for five minutes or longer, however, metabolic rates dropped dramatically. This physiological change was also accompanied by a conspicuous shift in posture, with sharks transitioning from an upright position (sitting up on their pectoral fins) to a completely recumbent position. Eye state, however, was found to be unrelated to the sharks’ state of consciousness, as the animals were often observed sleeping with eyes open.
Taken together, these data are the most conclusive evidence for sleep in sharks and verify our previous behavioural findings.
Moving forward
Sleep has been found in all animals studied to date, stretching as far back on the evolutionary scale as flatworms and jellyfish. As the earliest living, jawed vertebrates, sharks play an important role in helping us understanding the evolutionary history of sleep in vertebrates.
Our research has come a long way in uncovering the previously unanswered question of sleep in sharks, but we have only touched the tip of the iceberg. Now that we know that (at least some) sharks do indeed sleep, the next question to answer is how they sleep.
Nothing is known about sleep in ram ventilating sharks. Their need for constant swimming to facilitate gas exchange suggests they have likely evolved interesting adaptations to permit sleep under this unusual lifestyle. Our group is now conducting electrophysiological studies of brain activity that will provide comprehensive insight into the form that sleep takes in these animals.