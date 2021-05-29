Rebekah Jones accused Ron DeSantis of cooking the books — she now has whistleblower status: report

Florida's Office of the Inspector General on Friday told attorneys representing Rebekah Jones that she has officially qualified for whistleblower status, the Miami Herald reported Friday.

"Jones, who was responsible for building the COVID-19 data dashboard for the Florida Department of Health, was fired last year after raising concerns about 'misleading data' being presented to the public, according to the complaint, which was reviewed by the Miami Herald," the newspaper repored. "In the complaint, filed July 17, 2020, Jones alleged she was fired for 'opposition and resistance to instructions to falsify data in a government website.' She described being asked to bend data analysis to fit predetermined policy and delete data from public view after questions from the press — actions she claimed 'represent an immediate injury to the public health, safety, and welfare, including the possibility of death to members of the public.'"

Inspector General Michael J. Bennett wrote that Jones' complaint shows "reasonable cause to suspect that an employee or agent of an agency or independent contractor has violated any federal, state or local law, rule or regulation."

In December, Jones spoke about the Florida Department of Law Enforcement raid on her home: