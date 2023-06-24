Leader of rebellion against Putin vows to back off: report

According to the professor of criminology and criminal justice at Eastern Michigan University, "Eastman's plot to subvert the 2020 election and defraud millions of American voters will almost certainly be central to the next two indictments facing Trump, those being conspiracy charges likely to be filed this summer by prosecutor Fani Willis in Georgia and special counsel Jack Smith in Washington, D.C."

As he explained, the case for disbarment looks solid and Eastman has himself to blame and "must now face the consequences of his actions," with California Bar Court with prosecutor Duncan Carling arguing that Trump-aligned attorney was "...the architect of a legal strategy aimed at keeping former President Donald Trump in power, [who had] concocted a baseless theory and made false claims of fraud in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election."

Beyond that, Barak wrote, "If the California bar court finds Eastman culpable of the alleged violations, it can then recommend to the California Supreme Court that Eastman's law license be suspended or revoked. The outcome of this proceeding is surely of less importance to Eastman than his likely forthcoming indictments in Atlanta and Washington as a Trump co-conspirator."

The professor notes that Eastman should have known that working with the former president has rarely worked out for the previous attorneys who took him on as a client.

"Disciplinary sanctions against Trump lawyers, up to and including disbarment, go all the way back to the notorious Roy Cohn, Trump's first personal attorney and mentor, in 1986, and of course include the disbarment and felony conviction of his longtime personal lawyer and 'fixer,' Michael Cohen, in 2019," he wrote before adding, "Is it any wonder that Trump is having a hard time finding a competent defense counsel to represent him in his upcoming criminal trial in Miami? It's a core principle of our legal system that every accused person is entitled to a defense attorney, but at this point not many lawyers are eager to defend the most heinous accused criminal in American political history."

