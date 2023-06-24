Leader of rebellion against Putin vows to back off: report

Yevgeny V. Prigozhin, the leader of the paramilitary group that has been at the root of enormous chaos in Russia over the last two days, has reportedly announced that his troops marching toward Moscow would turn around.
The news comes from the New York Times, which announced that the decision came "minutes after the leader of Belarus, Aleksandr G. Lukashenko, said he had successfully negotiated with the Wagner boss."
"The statements offered the possibility that the rapidly evolving security crisis embroiling President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia’s government could be resolved without armed fighting between Russian authorities and Mr. Prigozhin’s forces," according to the report. "But Mr. Prigozhin did not say whether his forces were leaving the southern city of Rostov-on-Don, a Russian military hub he has seized."