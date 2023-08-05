'Reckless political antics': Biden campaign slams Trump for his endorsement of Tommy Tuberville
In a statement this Friday, the Biden campaign took a shot at Donald Trump just ahead of his appearance in Alabama for the state Republican Party’s Summer Dinner to endorse Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s, calling it “reckless political antics," AL.com reported.

“No one is shocked to see Donald Trump endorse Tommy Tuberville’s reckless political antics that put our military readiness at risk. If Donald Trump cared about America’s national security, he’d join the overwhelming majority of Americans who oppose Tuberville’s blockade of military promotions,” the campaign said in a statement to AL.com.

“But this is the MAGA playbook: play political games no matter the cost. And in the egregious case of Senator Tuberville, they compromise our military readiness and stand in the way of women who want to make their own health care decisions. Donald Trump and Sen. Tuberville’s priorities are clear: they’re more concerned with their extreme agenda than with actually governing and protecting this nation," the statement continued.

Read the full report at AL.com.

