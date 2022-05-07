‘Fraud or crook stuff’: Republican leader caught in voting scandal after local newspaper investigation

The chairman of the Republican Registration Coalition PAC is at the center of a new voting scandal after an investigation by The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The newspaper found that more than three Dozen Republican voters requested mail ballots be delivered to the same P.O. Box.

"Many of those voters told The Inquirer they have no idea why their ballots were sent there. Some said they never even applied to vote by mail. And yet one out of every six Republican ballot requests in the 26th Ward — the section of deep South Philly south of Passyunk Avenue and west of Broad Street that voted twice for Donald Trump — listed the post office box. That made it the largest single destination for ballots in the city other than nursing homes or elections offices," the newspaper reported.

The newspaper spoke with 12 of the 39 voters in question.

"At a time when Republican lawmakers and candidates have attacked mail voting and falsely portrayed it as rife with abuse, the ballot requests and interviews with voters reveal an effort by one GOP operative to use mail ballots that may violate or at least push the boundaries of state law," the newspaper reported. "For example, the mailing address portion of the form — where the P.O. box was written — is in a visibly different handwriting from the rest of the form on many of the applications, according to two sources who have reviewed the documents. And that handwriting appears on multiple forms, suggesting that the same person wrote in the P.O. box for the voters."

The Philadelphia City Commissioners Office and District Attorney’s Office both told the newspaper they were aware of the situation.

Rose DeSantis told the newspaper she never requested her ballot be sent to a P.O. Box.

“This doesn’t even make any sense,” DeSantis said. “You would think that would raise some red flags.”

“This sounds like some fraud or crook stuff," she added.

Read the full report.







