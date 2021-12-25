Republicans were predicted to dominate redistricting — but all that has changed in the past few days

Democrats may not be harmed by redistricting following lackluster 2020 election results as the process plays out state-by-state.

"In the 2020 elections, Democrats failed to win control of any new state legislatures and saw their margin in the House of Representatives shrink by more than a dozen seats, an outcome that portended bad things for the party. It seemed to mean that Republicans’ grip on the redistricting process — and their ruthlessness in drawing district lines — would enable them to easily gerrymander their way to a House majority," Paul Waldman wrote for The Washington Post. "At least that’s what everyone thought. Until now."

Waldman explained how conventional wisdom has rapidly changed.

"Just in the past few days, the conventional wisdom on redistricting has undergone a dramatic shift. The most informed redistricting experts now say it appears that this process will look more like a wash, or even that Democrats might gain a few seats," he explained.

Waldman cited four factors for the shift in perception.

"Republicans had already gerrymandered so aggressively in the post-2010 redistricting that they had limited room to add to their advantage. In the relatively small number of states where they had the opportunity, Democrats are gerrymandering with equal vigor," he explained. "In some places, Republicans opted to consolidate their current position rather than take a riskier path that might expand their seats. Independent redistricting commissions wound up not hurting Democrats in the way some feared they would."

Read the full analysis.



