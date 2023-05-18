Rep. Jamaal Bowman calls out Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for racist tropes after she claims to ‘feel threatened’ by him
Jamaal Bowman speaks to reporters after a news conference on TikTok in front of the U.S. Capitol on March 22, 2023, in Washington, D.C.. - Alex Wong/Getty Images North America/TNS

NEW YORK — U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman Thursday accused Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of promoting racist tropes about Black men after she claimed to have felt “threatened” by his “physical mannerisms” during an argument on the steps of the Capitol. Bowman, a Bronx Democrat who is Black, said Greene was spewing racist dog whistles when she claimed he should be monitored because she believes he acted “aggressively” during a verbal confrontation a day earlier. “Black men continue to be characterized as aggressive and threatening when we are passionate and outspoken,” Bowman tweeted. “They’re not just ...