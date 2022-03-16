Reports say Russian forces killed at least 10 civilians 'standing in line for bread' in Chernihiv

The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, says that at least 10 people were killed while standing in line waiting for bread when Russian forces fired upon them in the city of Chernihiv.

"Today, Russian forces shot and killed 10 people standing in line for bread in Chernihiv. Such horrific attacks must stop. We are considering all available options to ensure accountability for any atrocity crimes in Ukraine," the embassy tweeted from its official Twitter account.

While the embassy claims the victims were "shot and killed," CNN reported that the victims were either shelled or hit by a rocket.

"Video geolocated by CNN has confirmed that a shell or rocket hit a group of people queuing for bread in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv on Wednesday morning," the network reported.

Video purportedly showing the aftermath of the incident showed lifeless bodies on the ground that were blurred. It also showed someone being carried to a vehicle close by.

Chernihiv has been bombarded by Russian forces, with many of the attacks hitting residential areas.

SmartNews Video