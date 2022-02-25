Republican applauded at CPAC for doubling down on his Jan. 6 vote: ‘I will never apologize’

Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) doubled down on his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election during a speech the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando.

"Well, let's go back to the beginning of January 2021," Banks said.

"We had the election, then we had Jan. 6. By the way, I will never, ever apologize for objecting to an unconstitutional election in November of 2020," he said to applause.

After order was restored at the Capitol on Jan. 6, Banks voted to overturn the results of the 2020 election, which was won by Joe Biden. To date, Trump has refused to concede and continues to push the "big lie" of election fraud that has been used to rationalize GOP attempts of voter suppression.

