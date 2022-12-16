Newly-elected Georgia Republican stole prescription narcotics from senior home: sheriff

On Thursday, the Athens Banner-Herald reported that a Republican member-elect has been arrested on suspicion of burglary, stealing prescription drugs from a retirement complex where he works.

"Daniel E. Rampey, 67, of Statham was arrested at Magnolia Estates of Winder Assisted Living Center, where his political website shows he has managed its operation for the past 38 years," reported Wayne Ford. "Rampey, a Republican, was scheduled to take office on Jan. 9, 2023. In the Republican Primary, he defeated Marcus Ray by receiving nearly 83% of the vote."

Barrow County Sheriff’s Office said it began a criminal investigation after it received information about "suspicious activity involving missing medications."

"We had a couple of instances of him on video taking the items and today we had one as well. We actually filmed him going into the residence and taking the items," Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith explained to the paper.

The exact drugs stolen were not disclosed; however, Smith said that they were prescription narcotics.

"Sheriff’s investigators were serving search warrants on Thursday afternoon at the business and at Rampey’s home as they searched for more evidence, according to Smith. Depending on whether anything is recovered, more charges are possible, the sheriff said," said the report. "Currently, Rampey is charged with the distribution or possession of a controlled substance, burglary, and exploitation of a disabled adult. He remains in the Barrow County Detention Center without bond, but Smith said a bond hearing is possible on Friday in front of a Magistrate’s Court judge."

This is not the first time this year that a Republican state lawmaker has been accused of criminal activity. In July, Missouri state Rep. Tricia Derges resigned from office after being convicted in a $900,000 COVID medical clinic fraud plot.