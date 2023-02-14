GOP city councilman gets busted for DUI — then cops allegedly find cocaine in his shoe

Palm Bay City Councilman Pete Filiberto (Official photo)
A Republican city councilman from Palm Bay, Florida was arrested recently for driving under the influence -- and then things got even worse for him when police allegedly found cocaine in his shoes.
Click Orlando reports that 34-year-old Pete Filiberto was charged on Saturday with riding his motorcycle while impaired and with carrying ten grams of cocaine in his shoe.
Police also say Filiberto, who was elected to the Palm Bay City Council in 2022, refused to undergo a DUI test upon being apprehended by police officers.
Palm Bay Police say that one of their officers tried pulling over Filiberto at around midnight on Saturday, but that he sped away into the nearby Palm Bay Colony neighborhood, which led to the officer following him in pursuit.
Former President Donald Trump will not receive the 2024 Republican Party presidential nomination without a challenge.
Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley has officially declared her candidacy for the presidency, despite having earlier pledged not to run in 2024 should Trump decide to throw his hat into the ring.
In a video posted on her social media accounts, Haley outlines her life story and declares that it's "time for a new generation of leadership" before then declaring, "I'm running for president."
However, recent polls have indicated that Haley could have tough time gaining traction, as for the time being the only serious challenger to Trump for the 2024 GOP nomination appears to be Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
"Haley plans to deliver a speech her Wednesday and will continue her early state travel this week, holding a series of town halls in New Hampshire and Iowa hoping to build a following amid polls showing her lagging well behind Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential candidate," notes the Washington Post.
Trump himself has barely mentioned Haley in his Truth Social posts, as he has concentrated most of his fire on DeSantis in recent weeks. Among other things, Trump has labeled the Florida governor as "Ron DeSanctimonious" and has even promoted posts accusing him of being a "groomer."
On the internet’s far-right fringes preach a group of “Trump prophets” who, since Donald Trump lost the White House in 2020, have endlessly predicted the former president would return to the White House triumphantly that year.
Their grim visions typically include scenarios where President Joe Biden and other Democrats reveal themselves on national television as agents of evils — Lucifer or Beelzubub — perhaps during the Super Bowl.
But now that Trump has officially announced another bid for the presidency and Biden prepares to announce his own plans for re-election, many prominent Trump prophets are changing their tune.
For example, some of these Trump prophets who predicted brutal ends for liberals now say Democrats won’t be killed by heavenly forces of justice just for being “woke”.
Some are no longer certain that Biden, as previously proffered, is the Antichrist — because someone else is.
Perhaps most surprising: some Trump prophets dare predict Americans can be happy … without Trump returning to the White House in 2023 or even in 2025.
How profound is this shift? Consider that a 2019 survey of white Protestants found that about one in three evangelicals and more than half of Pentecostals believe God chose Trump to rule and save America.
HOW DOES ONE BECOME A TRUMP PROPHET?
No seminary education — or higher education at all — is required to declare oneself a Trump prophet. One Trump prophet, Kat Kerr, often alludes to ending her formal education with a high school diploma.
Generally, one must claim that God gave him or her a Trump-related prediction to share on YouTube or other pro-Trump programming, such as that of ex-Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn’s Renewal road show.
Knowledge of the Biblical Rapture is essential. In some Trump prophets’ versions, God scoops Trumpers off Earth, leaving clothes, eyeglasses, hearing aids behind, to deposit them in Heaven while non-Trumpers burn. (The Biblical apolitical description of the Rapture in Thessalonians’ chapter 4 describes rescuing the godly.)
Some Trump prophets have churches. Others have nonprofit online ministries so nebulous, it’s hard to discern their purpose — their websites offer no evidence that they engage in any traditional, charitable activity, such as feeding the hungry or assisting the needy.
Yet Trump prophets remain influential with hundreds of thousands of fans heeding their YouTube shows, podcasts and books.
Meet four of the most notable Trump prophets and how their prophecies have changed:
KAT KERR
The seer from Jacksonville, Fla., with cotton candy pink hair warned followers in 2021 that she didn’t trust COVID-19 vaccines with that “villain fraudulent person” — a reference to Biden — in the White House.
Her followers, she said, could only safely get vaccinated once Trump was back in the Oval Office. She believed God would soon replace Biden with Trump.
She predicted this again in 2022.
But this year, Kerr has dramatically changed her message.
Her new year’s prophecies went out to 45,300 YouTube channel subscribers. She tells followers to be satisfied with Trump's “miracle” 2016 election. And the 2020 election?
“Let all that go,” she advises. “You are not living in perilous times … roll up your rapture rug and put on your crown.”
Kerr returns to her cheerful vision, imploring people of faith to stop fighting each other and remember Earthly life is a temporary job — but Heaven is forever, and it’s dazzling.
As this Trump prophet sees it, cars in Heaven don’t roll on golden streets because “flowercopters” transport residents.
There’s a big jiggly city made of multi-colored Jell-O that locals can nibble and a park with 80-foot-tall waves that never injure surfers.
Kerr says man-sized talking rabbits teach kids to paint with liquid light. And there’s even a body parts warehouse where heavenly inhabitants can try on stronger jawlines or long, ballerina legs..
Trees sing. Flowers dance. A rollercoaster takes you high in the sky then swoops under the ocean.Cows drive tractors on the most divine of farms.
And yes, Trump will be there — a celestial VIP who hosts great parties
JOHNNY ENLOW
Atlanta pastor-turned-Trump prophet Johnny Enlow told followers not to sweat Biden’s Jan. 20, 2021 inauguration. God, he said, would still plop Trump into the Oval Office any month. Enlow stuck to his prophecy for the next couple of years.
Now he envisions 2023 as “glory days, not gloomy days” regardless of who is in and who is out of the White House for the moment.
Meanwhile, the faithful will still deal with an “unending stream of wokeness,” he told “Elijah Streams” talk show host Steve Schultz. But happily, “the Holy Spirit is forcing trans and Satan worshippers to reveal themselves like (they did) on the Grammys” to end confusion about who is what.
God smacked Enlow with a vision while Enlow was in prayer walking on a beach this winter, he said.
God delivered stunning good news: the Antichrist had already ruled on Earth and believers had survived in great shape. While Enlow didn’t offer the Antichrist’s human name, other Trump prophets have claimed former President Barack Obama is the Antichrist.
Enlow emphasized: “It’s not a time of darkness …That’s misreading the times we’re in.”
Enlow prophesied that there were enough conservative believers to peacefully take over “seven mountains” of influence in America — media, government, education, economy, family, religion, and celebration (arts and entertainment).
Enlow has more than 97,000 Facebook followers who enthusiastically praise his many published books and audio recordings.
JEREMIAH JOHNSON
Johnson, a North Carolina pastor, gained national notice as a Trump prophet who apologized for wrongly prophesying Trump would win in 2020.
He didn’t blame elections officials, voting machines or even Satan for his mistake.
“I refuse to blame the saints and say, It didn’t come to pass because they did not pray enough,” Johnson said in a statement then. “Nor will I proclaim, ‘Donald Trump actually won, so I was right, but now it has been stolen from him.”
His 2023 prophecies got more than 74,500 YouTube views. Johnson warned followers to beware of religious men who hated women. and prophets who lied because all they cared about was money but in 2023.
JULIE GREEN
There are holdouts who still hew to their Trump predictions of years past.
One is Trump prophet Julie Green, who has consistently reassured Trumpers that Trump would retake power. She says she is associate pastor of her family’s church in Quad Cities, Iowa, and leads an outfit called Julie Green Ministries.
And she is a star speaker on Mike Flynn’s Renewal national revival tour that sold out in Las Vegas and other metropolises.
Last year, she told Rolling Stone that God had a list of politicians He would kill in 2022: then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Liz Cheney, Sen. Mitt Romney, Sen. Mitch McConnell.
Everyone on this list is alive. And yet, Green still parrots QAnon-style lies. She told Rolling Stone that Pelosi was a witch who gulps babies’ blood. She repeatedly accuses Obama of being the Antichrist without ever explaining why.
Her performances include an element most Christians would consider a sacrilege: she speaks as if God is talking through her mouth. In one video, she sits in her car wearing sunglasses and says, attempting a deep voice, to Trump:
“I love you so much, my son.”
Her 2023 prophecy?
“People in leadership will step down … You will see them resign. And many will die … you will see many hauled out of government buildings …You will see them be marched out … handcuffed.”
God did not specify the political party to which the doomed belonged.
The US military said on Monday it had recovered critical electronics from the suspected Chinese spy balloon downed by a US fighter jet off South Carolina's coast on February 4, including key sensors presumably used for intelligence gathering.
"Crews have been able to recover significant debris from the site, including all of the priority sensor and electronics pieces identified as well as large sections of the structure," the US military's Northern Command said in a statement.
The Chinese balloon, which Beijing denies was a government spy vessel, spent a week flying over the United States and Canada before President Joe Biden ordered it shot down.
The episode strained ties between Washington and Beijing, leading America's top diplomat to postpone a trip to China.
It also led to the US military scouring the skies for other objects that were not being captured by radar, leading to an unprecedented three shootdowns in the three days between Friday and Sunday.
The US military and the Biden administration have acknowledged that much about the most recent, unmanned objects remains unknown, including how they stay aloft, who built them and whether they may have been collecting intelligence.
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin sought to calm Americans on Monday about the risks posed by the unidentified objects.
"I want to reassure Americans that these objects do not present a military threat to anyone on the ground," Austin said, speaking to reporters as he landed in Brussels for a NATO gathering.
"They do, however, present a risk to civil aviation and potentially an intelligence collection threat."
The US military has said that targeting the latest objects has been more difficult than shooting down the Chinese spy balloon, given the smaller size and the objects' lack of a traditional radar signature.
In an example of the difficulty, the latest shootdown of an unidentified object on Sunday by an F-16 fighter jet took two sidewinder missiles - after one of them failed to down the target, a US official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Austin said the US military has not yet recovered any debris from the three most recent objects shot down, one of which fell off the coast of Alaska in ice and snow. Another shootdown occurred over the Yukon territory in Canada.
US officials have declined to connect the incidents.
But Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday that the four aerial objects shot down in recent days were somehow connected, without elaborating.
"Obviously there is some sort of pattern in there, the fact we are seeing this in a significant degree over the past week is a cause for interest and close attention," Trudeau told reporters in a news conference in Whitehorse, Yukon's capital.