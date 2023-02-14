GOP city councilman gets busted for DUI — then cops allegedly find cocaine in his shoe
Palm Bay City Councilman Pete Filiberto (Official photo)

A Republican city councilman from Palm Bay, Florida was arrested recently for driving under the influence -- and then things got even worse for him when police allegedly found cocaine in his shoes.

Click Orlando reports that 34-year-old Pete Filiberto was charged on Saturday with riding his motorcycle while impaired and with carrying ten grams of cocaine in his shoe.

Police also say Filiberto, who was elected to the Palm Bay City Council in 2022, refused to undergo a DUI test upon being apprehended by police officers.

Palm Bay Police say that one of their officers tried pulling over Filiberto at around midnight on Saturday, but that he sped away into the nearby Palm Bay Colony neighborhood, which led to the officer following him in pursuit.

READ MORE: Maddow: If Trump is indicted, there will be 'an attack on the full system' that has the power to put him on trial

At some point during the pursuit, Filiberto tried to execute a u-turn, but lost control of his motorcycle and keeled over.

At that point, the pursuing police officer caught up with him, detected a strong scent of alcohol on his breath, and took him into custody.

Court records reviewed by Click Orlando show that this is Filiberto's third arrest for driving under the influence.

SmartNews