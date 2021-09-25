Maddow airs soccer videos to show how thoroughly GOP audits failed in Wisconsin, Michigan and Arizona

On MSNBC Friday, Rachel Maddow detailed a list of Republicans' "own goals" in trying to prove Trump's "Big Lie" that the 2020 election was stolen — complete with videos of soccer matches.

"Are you familiar with the concept of an own goal?" said Maddow. "Like two teams playing against each other, but when you own goal that means you accidentally scored a goal against yourself. In the beautiful game of soccer the phenomenon of an own goal happens infrequently. But it does happen."

Maddow started with Wisconsin. "In two big Democrat counties, Milwaukee and Dane county, Wisconsin, where Madison is. They paid for it. They hate paying for anything. But they were sure this would be money well spent. They were sure they won. It was worth it. Plunk down the millions. Sure it was it would overturn it the results in Wisconsin. That was an own goal? What was the results of them paying the money and paying for the recount? Quote, 'After the completion of the recount in Wisconsin's Milwaukee County and Dane County, there was little change in the hundreds of thousands of ballots cast in the jurisdictions.' In the end, Joe Biden's lead over Trump in the state grew by 87 votes. Own goal."

"In the case of Michigan, Republicans in the state legislature ... conducted a monthslong investigation of the election results in Michigan," said Maddow. "We show the report conclusions, quote, 'This committee found no evidence of widespread or systematic fraud in Michigan's prosecution of the 2020 election' ... beyond that, Michigan Republicans in the legislature recommended that the state's attorney general should consider bringing prosecutions against people who were still flogging the fake fraud claims about Michigan. Quote, 'The committee recommends the attorney general consider investigating those who have been utilizing misleading and false information about alleged fraud in the Michigan election to raise money or publicity for their own ends.' Own goal."

Finally, Maddow turned to Arizona, and the conclusion of the partisan GOP "Cyber Ninjas" audit.

"After their five months of trying and searching for secret bamboo fibers and using UV lights and putting the ballots on Lazy Susans and spinning them around and hiring the weirdest clown car imaginable of conspiracy theorists and QAnon promoters and crackpots to slice, dice, and julienne the ballots from the great state of Arizona, the end result of the five months long audit is that their count that Joe Biden's margin of victory in the state increased by 360 votes," said Maddow. "Trump lost even worse than he previously believed. Which is an own goal."

