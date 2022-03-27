marsha blackburn
Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) (Photo: Screen capture)

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) was ridiculed this week for tweeting out a quote from the Declaration of Independence that she claimed was in the Constitution.

While there was ridicule online for her ignorance, CNN host Jim Acosta addressed her tweet as part of his Sunday commentary about the poor behavior by Republicans in the Senate Judiciary hearing for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation to the Supreme Court.

After a super-cut of some of the more humiliating posturing by Republicans, Acosta singled out Blackburn, saying, "Blackburn attempted to extol virtues of American democracy last week tweeting the Constitution grants us rights to 'life, liberty and pursuit of happiness not abortions.' Problem is that the phrase 'life, liberty and pursuit of happiness' appears in the Declaration of Independence. Not the Constitution. Blackburn should know that and should have deleted that tweet three scores and seven years ago. Last time we checked, it's still up on her Twitter account.

"Not exactly a shining moment for American democracy," Acosta said of the Republicans who joined her in the posturing. He went on to call out the hypocrisy of Justice Clarence Thomas, whose wife was part of Jan. 6 activism, and pushed the president's chief of staff to overturn the 2020 election. Republicans are declining to comment. Acosta said it isn't "Exactly a banner day for American democracy."

See the commentary below:

Blackburn's humiliation while GOP remains mum on Thomas www.youtube.com

