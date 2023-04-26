Cops find large-capacity ammunition at home of Republican candidate who threatened to 'light up' rivals

New Jersey law enforcement moved in on the home of a Republican candidate in East Brunswick. According to Patch, David Herrera, who ran for the town council, threatened to "light up the Mayor and Town Council," the court affidavit explained.

They ultimately found 17 large-capacity ammunition magazines at his house, which are illegal in the town.

The incident came from a Feb. 15 tip to the FBI from a concerned resident about a possible “threat of shooting against the local government in East Brunswick,” the court documents explain.

Herrera believes that his election was "stolen," echoing the same philosophy of former President Donald Trump, who has protested the final result of the 2020 election in which he, too suffered a painful loss.

The person that called in the tip said that Herrera planned to "light them all up."

The FBI visited the Republican, the report says an "officer found a rifle magazine on the top of a chair on the front porch."

Another detective found a bag labeled "PMAG25 rifle magazine 7.62x51 25 Round Capacity." The officers explained in the court documents that the magazines were 25-round high-capacity rifle magazines “capable of holding ammunition for an AK-47."

No one would allow them entry into the home, but the evidence was enough for the officers to contact the Middlesex County prosecutors. A search was conducted Wednesday and found another 15 magazines for the high-capacity rounds. All of the firearms found at the home were legal and no modifications had been made.

Herrera was then charged with the violation of "Prohibited Weapons and Devices."

