Reporter calls out Republican after Republican celebrating America after attempting to deny democracy

In a series of tweets, Huffington Post reporter Jennifer Bendery went Republican by Republican retweeting their celebrations of America and called them out for their attempts to bring down the country's democracy.

The pretend patriotism may look good for social media posts by lawmakers, but as Bendery pointed out, these same members time and time again refuse to uphold the foundation of America itself.

"You voted to overturn the presidential election based on lies about voter fraud that fueled an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that resulted in 140+ police officers injured and three dead who were trying to protect you," she tweeted to each of them with an American flag emoji.

She also posted a link to the 147 Republicans who attempted to overthrow the 2020 election:

She certainly wasn't the only one, many Americans came together to shame the Republican leaders for attempting to stop the certification of the 2020 election from the floor of Congress. Even while Vice President Mike Pence made it clear that the Constitution outlines the role of the House and Senate to do nothing other than certifying the election, many Republicans thought that by refusing to allow it to move forward, they could keep Donald Trump in office. It led many to comment that the behavior by the lawmakers that day violated their oath of office, though none of them were held accountable for it.



Even the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's editorial board on Saturday issued a scathing statement saying that Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) has no right to celebrate America after attempting to bring it down.

"Polarization today is so deep and toxic that many have become convinced that any electoral win by the other side is intrinsically illegitimate and should be opposed by any tactics necessary, including tactics outside the Constitution," the board said, calling Hawley's attempts to honor America "phony."

"Patriots of conscience, regardless of party, should forcefully reject this inherently un-American mindset," it added.

See the tweets from Jen Bendery and others below.















































































