Republican city council member arrested and jailed for voter fraud in Indiana

An Indiana city council member has been arrested and charged with two counts of voting outside precinct and one count each of theft, perjury, and official misconduct, WISH-TV reports.

Brian Young, a Republican on the Pulaski County Council, listed the address on his voter registration back in 2004 as 959 W. County Road 700 North in Winamac, which is located in the district he represents, but he has not changed his address since then.

Police suspected that Young actually lived at a different residence outside of his district with his girlfriend and their daughter, with the residence listed on his voter registration being where his parents live.

Young claimed to the court that he sometimes stays with his girlfriend because she has multiple sclerosis and that he had already cleared the situation with the Republican county chairman, the current Pulaski County clerk, and a previous county clerk. But previous and current county chairmen say they didn't approve him to run for his position.

Police ultimately determined Young does not live at the address on his voter registration and instead lives outside of the district he represents and used that address to vote in multiple primary and general elections outside of the precinct where he resided. He was booked into the Pulaski County Jail on Tuesday and was released after posting bond.

“It’s always a shock to see that one of your fellow council members has you know had some problem come up that we’ll have to deal with," Kenneth Boswell, Pulaski Council president, told ABC57.'

NOW WATCH: Democratic senator brings receipts of Josh Hawley's record in epic floor speech

Democratic senator brings receipts of Josh Hawley's record in epic floor speech www.youtube.com

SmartNews