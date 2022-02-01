Kyrsten Sinema now getting bankrolled by major GOP donors after helping spike Biden agenda

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) has gone from a lefty activist to a Republican darling in less than a year, and it appears some GOP donors are paying for the influence, Rolling Stone reported Monday.

"According to new FEC filings, Sinema brought in $1.6 million in Q4, only $33,983 of which was unitemized, which designates donations of less than $200 (i.e., ones from ordinary people)," the report said.

Shane Goldmacher of The New York Times was one of the people who pointed out the cash on Twitter.

The report cited the Texas Tribune, which called GOP donor Harlan Crow "one of the biggest whales in the country." Ken Langone is a large GOP donor who switched to Joe Biden after feeling “betrayed” by Trump. Nelson Peltz is an ally of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and has been the ally in Sinema's obstruction. Miguel B. “Mike” Fernandez, a Florida health care billionaire was a big supporter of Gov. Jeb Bush, but after his campaign collapsed, he threw money to Hillary Clinton.

Crow gave so much money that Sinema actually had to refund some of it.

"Sinema drew money from additional Republican megadonors like financier George Roberts, groups like the American Petroleum Institute, and companies like Fox News, whose political action committee, Fox Corp. PAC, gave her $5,000," the report said.

The Arizona Democrats have voted to censure Sinema after she refused to support voting rights legislation. She has also lost support among Democratic voters and may not make it through a Democratic primary when she runs for reelection. It sets the stage for former Marine Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), who has hinted he may oppose Sinema.

Read the full report at Rolling Stone.