Fox News triggered after highest-ranking military officer calls out fake culture war: 'Go after their budget'

Fox News hosts were triggered Wednesday night after Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was owned by military leaders calling out the absurdity of the fake culture war conspiracy around "critical race theory."

A slate of school board and city council meetings have turned into shoutings matches in the past week after Fox News announced its latest culture war issue. They've gone from being against masks to against vaccines to attacking Mr. Potato Head and Dr. Seuss, and now they've come up with a law school theory they've convinced viewers is being taught in Kindergarten.

Gen. Mark Milley, the 20th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, flattened Gaetz and conservatives who have waged war against intellectualism. They have passed local state laws that ban the teaching of things they can't even explain when the media asks them.

Lashing out at Milley, Laura Ingraham told viewers of "The Ingraham Angle" that the military budget should be cut in retaliation.

