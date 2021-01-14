Republican is content to lose his primary after voting for impeachment: ‘That’s OK’

The ten House Republicans who voted to impeach Donald Trump on Wednesday are grappling with what it might mean for their futures in the GOP.
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), the GOP Conference Chair, voted for impeachment along with Representatives Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA), Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH), John Katko (R-NY), Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), Peter Meijer (R-MI), Dan Newhouse (R-WA), Tom Rice (R-SC), David Valadao (R-CA), and Fred Upton (R-MI).
On Thursday, Rep. Rice was interviewed by Associated Press reporter Meg Kinnard.
Rice reportedly said he expected to be face a primary challenge and acknowledged it may cost him his re-election.
"If it does, it does," he said.
"You tell my constituents I love 'em and it's the honor of my life to do this job ... I've tried to do my best to do the right thing and represent their interests, but if they decide that it's time for me to come home, that's OK, too," Rice said.
