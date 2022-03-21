Judge Jackson will make GOP senators 'look even more ridiculous' than usual: Civil rights lawyer

During a discussion about Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's first day of confirmation hearings to the Supreme Court, former Republican Party chairman Michael Steele and civil rights activist and lawyer Barbara Arnwine, Esq. explained that it's not going to work out well for them.

When it came to questions about Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), who has been accused by the Washington Post of distorting Judge Jackson's record, Steele wasn't surprised.

"I'm sure Josh Hawley wouldn't mind her being lenient on some of those Jan. 6 criminals when their cases appear before the Supreme Court later on," he quipped. "That's just full of noise and nonsense. Josh Hawley is doing what Josh Hawley has always done. Every time I see him, all I see is a raised fist so there's nothing else that I hear coming out of him. He's not credible. He's an unserious senator at this moment. I think people see that for what it is. So when he and Ted Cruz, you know, as my mama used to say, start showing their behind tomorrow on national television in their questioning, the country will collectively yawn because we can script this."

"Those other senators who do recognize her legal achievement, the credibility of the work that she's done, and her approach to her jurisprudence, while they may disagree with the decision ultimately, those are the ones I'm going to be paying more attention to," Steele continued. "And so that -- the sideshow, the clown show I'm not concerned about because it goes nowhere. It doesn't amass votes against her. Senators aren't in the cloakroom saying, Josh, we really need you to lead on point here."

But it was Arnwine who made it clear that Judge Jackson is so smart that Republicans won't fair well up against her.

"I thought Hawley, [Marsha] Blackburn, they all appeared to be desperate," she said. "And I thought it was so petty with Lindsey Graham crying about Michelle Childs. I'm like — are you serious? Is this what you're going to do with your time today?... But I do think that you know, she is so strong, so brilliant, so welcome posed. So, at this moment, she is going to make them look even more ridiculous than they look right now."

See the discussion below:

Civil Rights lawyer says GOP have nothing on Judge Jackson www.youtube.com

