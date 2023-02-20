Republican lawmakers bash Biden's trip to Ukraine

Marjorie Taylor Greene in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 5, 2023, in Washington, D.C. On Monday, both criticized President Joe Biden's unannounced trip to Ukraine. - Win McNamee/Getty Images North America/TNS
Republicans Monday trashed President Joe Biden’s trip to Ukraine, claiming the visit to support Kyiv is an “insult” to Americans. Dumping the tradition of politics ending at the water’s edge, right-wing lawmakers said Biden was wasting American taxpayers’ money defending Ukraine against the Russian invasion. “The President of the United States chose Ukraine over America, while forcing the American people to pay for Ukraine’s government and war,” tweeted Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. “I can not express how much Americans hate Joe Biden.” Greene also accused Ukraine Preisdent Volodymyr Zele...