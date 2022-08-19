'Insane': Florida GOP candidate facing backlash after calling on citizens to shoot federal agents 'on sight'

A Florida Republican candidate for the House was suspended from Twitter in the final days of his campaign after advocating for Floridians to shoot federal agents on sight, Florida Politics reports.

Luis Miguel, who is running against incumbent Rep. Bobby Payne, was suspended after he tweeted, “Under my plan, all Floridians will be able to shoot FBI, IRS, ATF, and all other federal troops on sight. Let freedom ring.”

"I'm sorry to have to post this, but this man is running for office in my area. It's real. And it's dangerous," one Twitter user wrote in response to the tweet. "I believe we must turn the mirror in on the lies being used to stir up people for heinous purposes. Someone is going to get killed. My heart is broken."

Speaking to Florida Politics, Miguel said the suspension was permanent but “doesn’t affect (him) at all.” He then doubled down on his tweet, saying that it was justified because the IRS has been “weaponized by dissident forces.”

His call for shooting federal agents is still live in Instagram, where the remark has stirred up a number of negative comments.

"Getting desperate for attention? Or you just insane?" one Instagram user commented.

"This isn't helping our cause!" added another.