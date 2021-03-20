GOP lawmaker admits he's trying to set Nancy Pelosi up so he can sue her
On Saturday, Fox News reported that Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA), a former gun store owner elected to Congress last year, actually intended to get fined under the new House rules for refusing to walk through the metal detectors — so that he would have legal standing to sue House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to get the rules overturned in court.

He denied that he was in any way trying to sneak a weapon onto the Capitol floor.

"I did that so we would have legal standing to take the case to federal court, and that's exactly what I'm going to do," said Clyde. "And I'm all teed up to do that. People have to stand for the Constitution. And if I have to get fined in order to give me a legal standing to do that then I'll be fined."

A number of Republican lawmakers have tried to argue that the new rules, set up as a security measure in the wake of the Capitol insurrection in January, are unconstitutional, because it interferes with their ability to get onto the floor of the House to vote on legislation.

But a legal challenge to the rules would face daunting roadblocks. The Constitution states that "Each House may determine the Rules of its Proceedings" and "punish its Members for disorderly Behaviour," text which courts have historically interpreted to give very broad latitude to congressional leaders on how Congress conducts business.