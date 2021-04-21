Michigan Republican wants to ban Secretary of State from mailing absentee ballot applications: report

House Republican lawmakers are trying to make big changes to budget bill that would "eliminate [Michigan's] Secretary of State's ability to mail absentee ballot applications and establish a timeline for reviewing petition initiatives," the Detroit Free Press reports.

"The budget is always an important place to focus on government efficiency. Local clerks have always had responsibility for sending out absentee ballot applications – the Secretary of State created confusion among the public and press by sending out a mass mailing last year," said Rep. Greg VanWoerkom, R-Norton Shores and lead sponsor of the budget bill.

"This eliminates confusion, makes the process simpler to understand, and keeps the exact same level of service and access for voters," he added.

According to the Detroit Free Press, the bill aligns with Republicans' push to propose measures across the nation that would likely make it harder to vote.

Read the full report over at The Detroit Free Press.