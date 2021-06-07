Oregon lawmakers move to expel Republican caught on camera helping insurrectionists raid state Capitol

On Monday, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported that state lawmakers are moving to expel state Rep. Mike Nearman, who was caught helping pro-Trump rioters break into the Oregon Capitol.

According to the report, the entire Republican caucus is urging Nearman to resign in a letter ahead of the vote.

"'Today we strongly recommend that you resign from the Oregon State House of Representatives, House District 23 position,' reads a letter signed by all 22 Republican House members besides Nearman. 'Given the newest evidence that has come to light regarding the events of December 21, 2020, it is our belief as friends and colleagues that it is in the best interests of your caucus, your family, yourself, and the state of Oregon for you to step down from office,'" reported Dirk VanderHart. "The letter comes the same day House Speaker Tina Kotek introduced a resolution to expel state Rep. Nearman — and appears to eliminate any doubt that the resolution would pass if put before the full House."

Nearman has been criminally charged with first-degree official misconduct and second-degree criminal trespass. Security footage showed him helping rioters through a door into the building, and another video appears to show him explaining how to breach the perimeter.

Nearman is not the only state lawmaker accused of helping pro-Trump rioters. Newly elected West Virginia delegate Derrick Evans resigned earlier this year after he joined the mob breaching the U.S. Capitol.