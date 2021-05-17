GOP blasted for interfering with racist Space Force commander who was fired after right-wing interview

Space Force Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier spoke to The Steve Gruber show about his new book "Irresistible Revolution: Marxism's Goal of Conquest and the Unmaking of the American Military," which ultimately led to him being fired. Republicans have raced to his defense, saying that Lohmeier was doing nothing more than speaking out against Marxism, but that isn't entirely accurate.

Lohmeier likely wasn't fired for trashing the military publicly. Active duty military members, including Space Force, are typically regulated by military rules that prevent speaking to the press without permission from his boss, CNN.com explained Monday.

The fact that the book was published is also of concern. The blurb on Amazon broadcasts it as a "timely and bold contribution from an active-duty Space Force lieutenant colonel who sees the impact of a new-Marxist agenda at the ground level within our armed forces."

Finally, Lohmeier's comments weren't about Marxism. When he was pressed by Gruber, he explained that he was against the New York Times' 1619 Project, which details the horrors of the American slave trade. Republicans have decided that teaching that slavery was bad is unamerican.

"It teaches intensive teaching that I heard at my base -- that at the time the country ratified the United States Constitution, it codified White supremacy as the law of the land," Lohmeier said. "If you want to disagree with that, then you start (being) labeled all manner of things including racist."



Indeed, those who agree with the legalization of slavery are racist. Those who oppose teaching that slavery is bad are also racist, something a Missouri mother complained about earlier in May.

The military is typically focused on cohesion and the mission. Anything that interrupts a military unit's cohesion could be seen as a firable offense depending on the commanders. Given the military's diversity, white supremacists in the military is enough of a problem that the Defense Department did a report on it.

It recalls a case of a Florida National Guards member, who belong to a neo-Nazi group. While chatting with a fellow white supremacist online he bragged he doesn't hide his leanings.

"Are you worried at all about being found by your mates or someone, now being in the U.S. military?" the friend asked.

"I was 100% open about everything with the friends I made at training. They know about it all. They love me too cause I'm a funny guy," said the guardsman.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) tweeted Sunday he will seek "action on this in the Armed Services Committee." He didn't explain what the action was, likely because he isn't aware of what the rules are for lawmakers intruding on the military's policies.

He wasn't the only one:













The comments from the Republican members sent other Americans calling out their intrusion in the military and accusations that they share the man's racist ideology.

See the comments below:











































