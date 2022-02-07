RNC made it seem like Jan. 6 committee was going after ‘nice old ladies’ — here’s the reality

In a resolution passed last week, the Republican National Committee accused the House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6 of targeting "ordinary" citizens who engaged in "legitimate political discourse."

RNC chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel justified the statement by saying she wasn't referring to MAGA rioters, but rather was talking about a "nice old lady" and "widow" who was being targeted by the committee's subpoenas.

Legal expert Marcy Wheeler researched the "friend" and found who she suspected the woman was. But according to the Washington Post, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) confirmed the identity of the woman in his interview with "Face the Nation."

It turns out the woman was subpoenaed for the Jan. 6 Committee because she spearheaded the effort to falsify electors in Michigan.

"This nice little old lady is probably Kathy Berden, one of the two people from Michigan who were subpoenaed," Wheeler revealed. "Dean Berden passed away last August."

According to Rubio, the woman who worked to falsify the electors just "signed some papers."

"She wasn’t even in Washington on January 6," Rubio added. "She can’t afford to lawyer up. And she’s being harassed by this commission."

The attorney general of Michigan sees it another way.

"There’s no question a troop of faux GOP electors violated the law when they signed on to phony documents and tried to barge into the Michigan State Capitol in an effort to fraudulently award the state’s electoral votes to former President Donald Trump," the Detroit Free Press said, paraphrasing Attorney General Dana Nessel.

"Seemingly there’s a conspiracy that occurred between multiple states. So if what your ultimate goal is, is not just to prosecute these 16 individuals, but to find out who put them up to this, is this part of a bigger conspiracy at play in order to undermine the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election, not just in Michigan but nationally? … It creates jurisdictional issues," said Nessel.

It also turns out that Berden has a history with Romney McDaniel, according to a previous report by TruthDig.

"McDaniel was reelected as chair of the RNC in January 2019, with Trump’s endorsement. Two days earlier, her PAC paid $5,000 to Kathleen Berden, a voting member of the RNC, a volunteer position," the report revealed.